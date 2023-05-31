“Oprah’s Book Club” : A Novel: Hello Beautiful (Oprah’s Book Club)

A Novel Titled Hello Beautiful: Featured in Oprah’s Book Club



Price: $13.99

(as of May 31,2023 15:22:52 UTC – Details)





The Dial Press is excited to announce the release of Oprah’s Book Club selection for 2023. This highly anticipated novel has garnered praise from several acclaimed authors, including Miranda Cowley Heller, Mary Beth Keane, Angie Kim, and Allegra Goodman. The novel promises to be a rich, complex family saga with a unique take on the classic novel, Little Women.

The novel, with ASIN B0B7R4Q5DJ, will be published on March 14, 2023, and is available in English. The ebook size is 3028 KB, with enabled text-to-speech and screen reader support. The book will also feature enhanced typesetting and X-Ray enabled features. The word wise feature will also be enabled, and sticky notes will be available on Kindle Scribe.

The novel promises to be a deeply moving and propulsive read. The story is a richly woven tale about family, with a unique take on the classic novel, Little Women. The novel explores the lives of four sisters as they navigate the complexities of growing up in a world that is hostile to their gender. The sisters struggle to find their place in a world that is not always kind, and their journey is one that will resonate deeply with readers.

The novel has been praised for its beautiful, perceptive, and wistful writing style. Miranda Cowley Heller, author of The Paper Palace, says, “I loved it.” Mary Beth Keane, author of Ask Again, Yes, has called it a “rich, complex family saga.” Angie Kim, author of Miracle Creek, has described the novel as “profoundly moving and propulsive.” Allegra Goodman, author of The Chalk Artist, has called it a “richly woven story about family [and] a unique take on Little Women.”

Oprah’s Book Club has a long history of selecting powerful and thought-provoking novels that resonate deeply with readers. The club has been a driving force in the publishing industry, with many of its selections going on to become bestsellers. The club has also helped to bring attention to underrepresented voices in the literary world, and its selections have often been groundbreaking works that have challenged readers to think deeply about the world around them.

The Dial Press is proud to be a part of this tradition, and we are thrilled to be publishing the 2023 selection for Oprah’s Book Club. We believe that this novel is a powerful and important work that will resonate deeply with readers around the world. We are excited to share this novel with you, and we hope that you will join us in celebrating the power of literature to change lives.



