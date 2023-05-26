Opt for these books instead of popular bestsellers this summer.

Why spend the summer reading trending bestsellers? Try these books instead.

Introduction

Summer is the perfect time to unwind, relax, and indulge in some good reads. While it can be tempting to pick up the latest bestseller that everyone is talking about, there are plenty of other books out there that are just as worthy of your time and attention. In this article, we’ll explore some lesser-known gems that you might want to consider instead of the latest trending titles.

The Benefits of Reading Lesser-Known Books

While it’s certainly fun to hop on the bandwagon and read what everyone else is reading, there are some real benefits to seeking out lesser-known books. For one, you’ll likely have a more unique reading experience. You won’t be constantly comparing your thoughts on the book to what you’ve heard others say about it. Additionally, you might discover a new favorite author or genre that you wouldn’t have explored otherwise.

Book Recommendations

Here are a few books that you might want to consider this summer:

The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin

This novel tells the story of four siblings who, as children, visit a psychic who tells them the exact dates of their deaths. The book follows each sibling through their lives and explores how this knowledge affects their choices and relationships. It’s a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant read that’s perfect for a lazy summer afternoon.

The Friend by Sigrid Nunez

Winner of the National Book Award, The Friend is a moving novel about grief, friendship, and the bond between humans and animals. The main character inherits a Great Dane after her friend and former mentor commits suicide, and the book chronicles her journey as she cares for the dog and reflects on her own life.

The Overstory by Richard Powers

This Pulitzer Prize-winning novel weaves together the stories of nine characters whose lives are all impacted by trees. It’s a beautifully written and deeply moving exploration of our relationship with nature and the interconnectedness of all living things.

Conclusion

While there’s nothing wrong with reading the latest bestseller, there are plenty of other books out there that are just as deserving of your time and attention. By seeking out lesser-known titles, you might discover a new favorite author or genre. So this summer, consider stepping off the beaten path and exploring some of the many wonderful books that are waiting for you.

