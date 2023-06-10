Optometrist Vincent Budac Passes Away; Obituary in Prince George BC by True North Optometry

Vincent Budac, Optometrist at True North Optometry, Passes Away in Prince George, BC

Vincent Budac, a beloved optometrist at True North Optometry in Prince George, BC, has passed away. He was 52 years old.

Budac was born on January 10, 1969, in Vancouver, BC. He attended the University of British Columbia, where he earned his Doctor of Optometry degree in 1995. He then moved to Prince George, where he established his practice at True North Optometry.

Budac was known for his kind and compassionate approach to patient care. He was dedicated to providing the highest level of eye care to his patients and was beloved by many in the Prince George community.

Budac is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their two children, Ethan and Olivia. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and patients.

A celebration of Budac’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

