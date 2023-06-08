Oral manifestations in patients with COVID-19: a 6-month update including suspect/victim name.

“COVID-19 oral manifestations in patients: a systematic review including suspect or victim names” : Oral manifestations in patients with COVID-19: a 6-month update including suspect and victim names.

The article “Oral manifestations in patients with COVID-19” by Amorim Dos Santos et al. provides updates on the oral manifestations observed in patients with COVID-19. The authors conducted a living systematic review to identify the oral manifestations associated with COVID-19 and provided a 6-month update on the topic. Another article by Brandão et al. explores whether the oral cavity could be a target organ for SARS-CoV-2 infection. Mariz et al. provide new insights into the pathogenesis of COVID-19-related dysgeusia. Additionally, several studies in the field of oral and maxillofacial pathology have been conducted to investigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on public university laboratories. Silveira et al. conducted a living systematic review to characterize the morphological and tissue-based molecular features of oral lesions in patients with COVID-19.

Read Full story : Management of Oral Lesions in COVID-19 Patients /

News Source : SpringerLink

COVID-19 oral lesions management Oral health in COVID-19 patients Treatment of COVID-19 related oral lesions COVID-19 oral complications management Preventing oral lesions in COVID-19 patients