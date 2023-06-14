Orange Mound shooting claims one life today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting in Orange Mound on Wednesday resulted in the death of one man, as reported by Memphis Police. The incident prompted a response from Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis. The police officers arrived at Spottswood Avenue near Buntyn Street at 12:56 pm, following a man down call. The victim was found with gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspect information has been released yet. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

News Source : Jackson Brown

Source Link :One dead after Orange Mound shooting/