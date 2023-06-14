Orange Mound shooting leaves one man dead today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Wednesday, a shooting occurred in Orange Mound, resulting in the death of a man. At 12:56 p.m., police were called to Spottswood Avenue near Buntyn Street where they found the victim with gunshot wounds. Sadly, he was declared dead at the scene. The police have no leads on the suspect at this time. Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

News Source : Autumn Scott

Source Link :Man dead after shooting in Orange Mound/