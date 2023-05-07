“Orangeburg traffic accident” Today : Fatal Traffic Accident in Orangeburg Claims One Life

One Person Dead in Orangeburg County Crash

On Saturday night, a fatal crash occurred in Orangeburg County, South Carolina, leaving one person dead. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident.

The accident happened when a 2023 Freightliner truck traveling south on US Highway 389 collided with an ATV also traveling south on the same highway, approximately two miles south of Nesmith South Carolina. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to MUSC hospital but died from their injuries. The identity of the driver is currently unknown, and the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has been contacted for more information.

