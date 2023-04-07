Oregon Artist Henk Pander Passes Away at 85

Henk Pander, a renowned artist from Oregon, passes away at the age of 85.

Henk Pander, a highly lauded and influential figure in Oregon’s art landscape, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 85 after being diagnosed with cancer two months ago. His assistant and longtime friend, Julia Hanfling, confirmed his death. Speaking about Pander, Hanfling said he was a “visual historian” who had unique insights into current affairs. Additionally, she noted that he was a kind person with a good sense of humor.

The work of Henk Pander, a painter, and artist, drew from a range of influences. Portland art critic Bob Hicks, for instance, wrote back in 2010 that his art was a fusion of the long tradition of Dutch art, the frontier edge of the Pacific Northwest, and an outsider’s feeling for the American psyche. Pander was known for his emphasis on bluntness and force, creating art that couldn’t be ignored, conveying his message with urgency.

His still-life paintings did away with traditional compositions and instead featured weathered rock formations rising out of desolate terrain, or skeletons up against apocalyptic skies. His city scenes, meanwhile, were brooding, melancholic, pensive, and downright gloomy. Pander was drawn to imagery of action, destruction, and urgency, making art around events like the 1980 eruption of Mt. St. Helens, the 1999 Oregon coast New Carissa shipwreck, the 2014 downing of a Netherlands-Malaysia flight over Ukraine, and the work of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Curator and art historian Roger Hull referred to Pander as a “remarkable Northwest master whose art provides a synthesis of New World and Old World experience in toxic and beautiful ways.” These observations echo Pander’s Dutch heritage, which he drew from regularly in his art, especially when he addressed the Nazi occupation of his childhood.

Henk Pander was born in 1937 in Haarlem, the Netherlands to artist Jacob Pander and Hendrica Smedes Pander. His exposure to Nazi occupation as a child influenced some of his art. As a boy, Pander learned studio painting from his father and went on to study in Amsterdam, where he met and married an art student from Oregon, Marcia Lynch. The couple moved to Portland with their first son, and Pander stayed there after their marriage dissolved to be close to his children.

Teaching at the Pacific Northwest College of Art and contributing to alternative newspapers like the Willamette Bridge early in his career, Pander rose to prominence in the Portland art scene. However, it was a 1969 exhibit at Portland State University displaying several of his works featuring nude human figures in various poses that was met with controversy. The Oregon Legislature and other city offices received complaints that the exhibit was objectionable, prompting Pander to create a 1998 ink drawing titled “Disgust at My Show at PSU” that depicts a couple scowling at his art while other viewers look on disapprovingly.

Despite this setback, Pander’s career took off, and his paintings, watercolors, and drawings were acquired by museum, public, and private collections. His works received grants, public commissions, and awards.

Hendrik Pieter Pander is survived by his wife Jodi Stern Pander, his sons Jacob and Arnold, who work professionally as comic book creators and artists, and his grandchildren. A remembrance for Pander will be planned in the coming weeks.

