“Oregon Coast Ceviche Recipe”: Clam Digging on the Oregon Coast and a Recipe for Ceviche

Oregon Coast Clam Digging & Ceviche Recipe

Oregon’s coastline offers a bounty of seafood, including clams. Clam digging is a popular activity that is not only fun but also rewarding. You can dig your own clams and make a delicious ceviche recipe for a perfect summer meal. In this article, we will guide you through the clam digging process and share a simple yet delicious ceviche recipe.

Heading 1: Clam Digging on the Oregon Coast

Oregon’s beaches offer a variety of clams, such as gaper, butter, and cockle clams. To start clam digging, you need a clamming license, a shovel, a bucket, and rubber boots. It is essential to check the tide tables and go during low tide. You can find low tide information online or at local bait shops.

Once you arrive at the beach, look for small holes or depressions in the sand. These are signs of clams’ presence. Using your shovel, dig a small hole, about six inches deep, and gently scoop the sand to reveal the clam. Be careful not to damage the clam or its shell. Repeat the process until you reach the daily limit of 15 clams per person.

Heading 2: Cleaning and Preparing Clams

After you have collected your clams, it is essential to clean them thoroughly before cooking. Place the clams in a bucket of seawater for several hours to purge any sand or debris. Rinse the clams under running water and scrub them with a brush to remove any remaining sand.

To prepare the clams for cooking, you can steam or boil them. To steam, place the clams in a pot with about an inch of water and steam for about ten minutes or until the shells open. To boil, place the clams in a pot of boiling water for three to five minutes or until the shells open.

Heading 3: Ceviche Recipe

Ceviche is a popular seafood dish that originated in Peru but is now enjoyed worldwide. It is made by marinating raw fish or seafood in citrus juice, which “cooks” the fish without heat. Ceviche is refreshing, flavorful, and perfect for a summer day.

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh clams, chopped

1/2 red onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped

1/4 cup lime juice

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup orange juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Cilantro for garnish

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the chopped clams, red onion, bell pepper, and jalapeno pepper. In a separate bowl, mix the lime juice, lemon juice, orange juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Pour the citrus mixture over the clam mixture and stir to combine. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to two hours. Before serving, garnish with cilantro.

Conclusion

Clam digging on the Oregon Coast is a fun and rewarding activity that allows you to enjoy the bounty of the sea. With a little effort, you can collect fresh clams and make a delicious ceviche recipe that is perfect for a summer day. Remember to always check the tide tables, obtain a clamming license, and follow the daily limit and size restrictions. Happy clamming!

