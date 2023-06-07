Oregon Senate Republicans’ Walkout Puts Hundreds of Bills at Risk of Delay or Failure







Oregon Senate Republican Walkout Puts Hundreds of Bills at Risk

Oregon Senate Walkout Republican Legislature Political Gridlock State Budget Crisis Legislative Impasse

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



The Oregon Senate Republican walkout has continued for several days, putting hundreds of bills at risk. The walkout was initiated by the Republicans in protest of a proposed climate change bill. This has led to a lack of quorum, preventing the Senate from voting on any legislation.As a result, important bills related to education, healthcare, and public safety are at risk of not being passed before the legislative session ends on June 30th. Governor Kate Brown has threatened to call a special session if necessary to address the unfinished business.The Republican Senators have stated that they plan to stay away until the end of the session, unless the climate change bill is dropped from consideration. Meanwhile, Democrats have accused the Republicans of abandoning their responsibilities and holding the legislative process hostage.The walkout has sparked protests and counter-protests at the state Capitol, with both sides demonstrating for and against the climate change bill. The situation remains uncertain, with the fate of hundreds of bills hanging in the balance.