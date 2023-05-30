“Oreo ice cream recipe”: Easy Homemade Recipe for Oreo and Vanilla Ice Cream by Shelsthymekitchen

Introduction

Oreo and Vanilla Ice Cream is the perfect combination of crunchy chocolate cookies and smooth, creamy vanilla ice cream. This recipe is perfect for beginners who want to make their own homemade ice cream. With only three simple ingredients, you can create a delicious dessert that will leave everyone wanting more.

Ingredients

2 cups heavy cream

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 package Oreo cookies

Instructions

Step 1: Crush the Oreo Cookies

To begin, take the package of Oreo cookies and crush them in a plastic bag or with a rolling pin. You can leave some bigger pieces for a nice crunch or crush them all finely for a smoother texture.

Step 2: Mix the Heavy Cream and Sweetened Condensed Milk

In a large bowl, mix the heavy cream and sweetened condensed milk together until well combined. You can use an electric mixer or a whisk to do this. Make sure that the mixture is smooth and creamy.

Step 3: Add the Crushed Oreo Cookies

Add the crushed Oreo cookies to the mixture and stir until evenly distributed. You can reserve a handful of the crushed cookies to sprinkle on top later.

Step 4: Pour the Mixture into a Container

Pour the mixture into a container with a lid. You can use a loaf pan, a plastic container or a metal container. Make sure that the container is freezer safe and has a lid to keep the ice cream fresh.

Step 5: Freeze the Ice Cream

Place the container in the freezer for at least 6 hours or overnight. The ice cream will become firm and ready to serve.

Step 6: Serve and Enjoy!

Once the ice cream is frozen, you can scoop it into bowls or cones and serve it to your family and friends. You can also sprinkle some of the remaining crushed Oreo cookies on top for an extra crunch.

Conclusion

Making your own Oreo and Vanilla Ice Cream is easy and delicious. With only three ingredients and a few simple steps, you can create a homemade dessert that everyone will love. This recipe is perfect for beginners who want to try their hand at making their own ice cream. So, grab your ingredients and get started on this amazing recipe today!

