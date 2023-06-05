Oreo Milkshake recipe: “Two Delicious Recipes for Oreo Milkshake”

Oreo Milkshake | 2 Different Types of Oreo Milkshake Recipe

Oreo milkshake is a delicious and refreshing drink that you can enjoy any time of the day. It is a perfect treat for hot summer days or when you need a sweet pick-me-up. In this article, we will share two different types of Oreo milkshake recipes that you can try at home.

Classic Oreo Milkshake Recipe

This classic Oreo milkshake recipe is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients. You can customize the recipe to your liking by adding more or fewer Oreos or adjusting the amount of milk and ice cream.

Ingredients:

6 Oreo cookies

2 cups vanilla ice cream

1/2 cup milk

Whipped cream (optional)

Oreo cookies (crushed, for garnish)

Instructions:

Crush the Oreo cookies in a plastic bag or food processor. Add the vanilla ice cream, milk, and crushed Oreos to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour the milkshake into a glass. Add whipped cream and crushed Oreos on top for garnish, if desired. Enjoy your delicious classic Oreo milkshake!

Healthy Oreo Milkshake Recipe

If you are looking for a healthier version of Oreo milkshake, this recipe is perfect for you. It is low in calories and sugar, and it contains healthy ingredients like bananas and almond milk.

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

6 Oreo cookies

1 cup almond milk

1/2 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

1 tsp vanilla extract

Oreo cookies (crushed, for garnish)

Instructions:

Peel the banana and break it into pieces. Crush the Oreo cookies in a plastic bag or food processor. Add the banana pieces, crushed Oreos, almond milk, Greek yogurt, and vanilla extract to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour the milkshake into a glass. Add crushed Oreos on top for garnish, if desired. Enjoy your delicious healthy Oreo milkshake!

In Conclusion

Oreo milkshake is a delightful drink that you can easily make at home. With these two different types of Oreo milkshake recipes, you can enjoy the classic version or a healthier version depending on your preference. Get creative and customize the recipe to your liking by adding your favorite toppings or experimenting with different flavors. Whatever you choose, we are sure that you will love this delicious treat!

