“Organ donation” Today : The Organs of Deceased 16-Year-Old Jaseem Thomas Have Given the Gift of Life

The Tragic Story of Jaseem Thomas: A Hero Who Saved Five Lives

Jaseem Thomas, a 16-year-old boy from Southwest Philadelphia, was shot six times while on his way to catch a trolley near his home. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in grave condition, where he was declared brain dead a few days later. Jaseem’s mother, Shanae Thomas, was devastated by the news but found comfort in a dream where her son came to her and said, “Mom, I’m OK. I’m OK. I’m not hurting.”

Despite her pain, Shanae knew how her son’s legacy could live on. By donating Jaseem’s organs, she could ensure that his killers would not get the last word, and his story would not end with his murder. Jaseem’s heart, lungs, kidneys, and liver were donated to five recipients, whose lives were transformed by his gift of life. His corneas were also recovered, and will restore the vision of two people.

Jaseem’s final, lifesaving gift brought some comfort to his family, but they’re still reeling from his violent death. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and Jaseem had no criminal record. He was one of 12 Philadelphia teens and children to die from gun violence this year. Shanae and her neighbor, Romelle Johnson, lamented the senseless violence that has claimed so many young lives.

Jaseem was known by loved ones as “Jaja” or “Seem.” He was born in Philadelphia’s Wynnefield neighborhood and graduated from S. Weir Mitchell Elementary School in Kingsessing. He was finishing up his junior year at Philadelphia Learning Academy South at the time of his death. Jaseem was a practicing Muslim and a member of LevelUp, a West Philly organization that provides services, mentorship, and a safe space for young people. He loved Anime, and his favorite thing was being an older brother to his three siblings.

Jaseem’s ability to donate his organs was incredibly rare, as it requires a patient to be declared brain dead on a ventilator with a heartbeat. Only about 1% to 2% of all deaths in the U.S. meet this criteria, and of those who are eligible, only about two-thirds agree to donate. Jaseem’s gift of life to five recipients is a testament to his heroism and the impact he had on others, even in death.

Jaseem’s story is a tragic reminder of the senseless violence that plagues our communities and the importance of organ donation. His mother’s decision to donate his organs was a selfless act of kindness and generosity that has transformed the lives of five people. Through his death, Jaseem was truly a hero, and his legacy will live on through the lives he saved.

