“organic makeup tips”: South African YouTuber Presents a Tutorial on Natural Makeup

Natural Make-up Tutorial: Tips and Tricks from a South African YouTuber

Are you tired of wearing heavy, full-face make-up every day? Do you want to achieve a fresh and natural look without compromising on your beauty routine? Look no further, as this natural make-up tutorial by a South African YouTuber will guide you through the steps to achieve a flawless, natural look.

Step 1: Prep your skin

The first step in any make-up routine is to prepare your skin. Start by cleansing your face with a gentle cleanser, followed by toning and moisturizing. This will help to remove any dirt and oil from your face and create a smooth and hydrated canvas for your make-up.

Step 2: Apply a lightweight foundation

For a natural look, opt for a lightweight foundation that matches your skin tone. Apply a small amount to the center of your face and blend it outwards with a brush or sponge. Remember to blend it into your neck and hairline to avoid any harsh lines.

Step 3: Conceal any blemishes

To conceal any blemishes or dark circles, use a concealer that matches your skin tone. Apply it to the areas that need extra coverage and blend it out with your finger or a brush. For a natural look, avoid using too much concealer and focus on blending it seamlessly into your foundation.

Step 4: Add some color to your cheeks

To add some color to your cheeks, use a cream or powder blush in a natural shade that complements your skin tone. Apply it to the apples of your cheeks and blend it outwards towards your temples. This will give you a healthy, natural glow.

Step 5: Define your brows

Well-defined brows can make a big difference in your overall look. Use a brow pencil or powder in a shade that matches your hair color to fill in any sparse areas and create a natural shape. Remember to blend it outwards for a natural finish.

Step 6: Add some definition to your eyes

For a natural look, opt for neutral eyeshadow shades that complement your skin tone. Apply a light shade to your entire eyelid and a slightly darker shade to the crease. Blend it outwards with a brush to create a subtle, natural look. Finish off with a coat of mascara to define your lashes.

Step 7: Apply a natural lip color

To complete your natural look, apply a lip color that complements your skin tone. Opt for a nude or natural shade that enhances your lips without making them too bold. You can also apply a lip balm for some added hydration and shine.

In conclusion, achieving a natural make-up look is all about enhancing your natural features and creating a subtle, effortless look. With these tips and tricks from a South African YouTuber, you can achieve a flawless and natural look that will leave you feeling confident and beautiful. Remember to always start with a clean and moisturized canvas, focus on blending seamlessly, and opt for natural shades that complement your skin tone. Happy make-up-ing!

