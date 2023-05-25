Organic Makeup Tutorial: Tutorial: Achieving a Natural Makeup Look

Introduction

Natural makeup has become a popular trend among women in recent years. It involves using products that enhance your natural features, making you look fresh, and glowing. Natural makeup is perfect for everyday wear, and it is effortless to achieve. In this article, we will discuss a step-by-step natural makeup tutorial that you can follow to achieve the perfect natural look.

Preparation

Before you start applying makeup, it is essential to prepare your skin. Start by cleansing your face with a gentle cleanser and rinse with lukewarm water. Afterward, apply a moisturizer suitable for your skin type to keep your skin hydrated. Let the moisturizer absorb into your skin for a few minutes before applying makeup.

Step 1: Apply Concealer

The first step in achieving a natural makeup look is to apply concealer. Use a concealer brush to apply a small amount of concealer under your eyes and on any blemishes or dark spots. Blend the concealer using your fingers or a sponge to make it look natural.

Step 2: Apply Foundation

Next, apply foundation to your face using a foundation brush or sponge. Choose a foundation that matches your skin tone to achieve a natural look. Apply the foundation in a circular motion, starting from the center of your face and blending outwards.

Step 3: Apply Blush

To add some color to your cheeks, apply blush using a blush brush. Choose a shade that complements your skin tone and apply it to the apples of your cheeks. Blend the blush using a circular motion to make it look natural.

Step 4: Apply Eyeshadow

To enhance your eyes, apply eyeshadow using an eyeshadow brush. Choose a neutral shade that complements your skin tone and apply it to your eyelids. Blend the eyeshadow using a circular motion to make it look natural.

Step 5: Apply Eyeliner

Next, apply eyeliner to your upper lash line using an eyeliner pencil. Choose a brown or black shade that complements your eye color and apply it in a thin line. You can also choose to apply eyeliner to your lower lash line if you prefer.

Step 6: Apply Mascara

Finish off your eye makeup by applying mascara to your lashes. Choose a black or brown shade that complements your eye color and apply it in a zigzag motion to add volume and length to your lashes.

Step 7: Apply Lip Gloss

To complete your natural makeup look, apply lip gloss to your lips. Choose a shade that complements your skin tone and apply it using a lip brush or your fingers. Lip gloss will add shine and hydration to your lips, making them look plump and healthy.

Conclusion

Achieving a natural makeup look is effortless and perfect for everyday wear. By following this step-by-step tutorial, you can achieve a natural look that enhances your natural features and makes you look fresh and glowing. Remember to choose products that complement your skin tone and use a light hand when applying makeup to make it look natural. With these tips, you can achieve a natural makeup look that makes you feel confident and beautiful.

Source Link :Natural Makeup Tutorial/

Organic Makeup Tutorial Eco-Friendly Makeup Tutorial Chemical-Free Makeup Tutorial Vegan Makeup Tutorial Mineral Makeup Tutorial