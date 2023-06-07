Yash Sasane (suspect) or Faizan Shaikh (victim) : Organised crime accused Yash Sunil Sasane fires at rival Faizan Ramzan Shaikh in Pune

Yash Sunil Sasane, an accused in organized crime who was released on bail last year, fired three shots at his rival Faizan Ramzan Shaikh near Sasane lawns in Sayyednagar of Wanowrie on Monday at 11:40 pm. According to the police, the incident was a result of old animosity between the two. One of the bullets hit Shaikh’s right rib cage while the other two missed, and he was taken to Sassoon General Hospital where he underwent an operation. The police have detained Sasane’s accomplice Ghulam Mustafa Khan, who was driving the scooter on which Sasane was riding pillion. Sasane was arrested in 2021 in an attempted murder case and charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) but was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. The police are currently searching for Sasane and have formed four teams to track him down.

News Source : Asseem Shaikh

