“Orhan Awatramani net worth”: Biography and Lifestyle of Orhan Awatramani, Janhvi Kapoor’s Boyfriend: Age, Family, Relationships, and Financial Status

Orhan Awatramani is a well-known personality in the Indian entertainment industry. He is a businessman and investor by profession but is famously known as the boyfriend of the famous Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor. Orhan was born on 23rd June 1987 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He completed his education from the prestigious Mithibai College in Mumbai.

Orhan Awatramani Age

As of 2021, Orhan Awatramani is 34 years old.

Orhan Awatramani Family

Orhan Awatramani belongs to a well-known family in Mumbai. His father Sanjay Awatramani is a well-known businessman in the city, and his mother’s name is not known. He has a sister named Rima Awatramani who is a fashion designer and owns a fashion label named Rima Awatramani.

Orhan Awatramani Affairs

Orhan Awatramani is currently in a relationship with Janhvi Kapoor. The couple has been spotted together several times in public, and their pictures have gone viral on social media. They have been dating for a while now and seem to be very much in love. However, neither Orhan nor Janhvi has confirmed their relationship officially.

Orhan Awatramani Net Worth

Orhan Awatramani is a successful businessman and investor. He is the co-founder of the company named Peepul Capital, which is a private equity firm based in Chennai. The company has invested in several successful businesses and has a net worth of over $700 million. Orhan’s personal net worth is not known, but it is estimated to be around $5 million.

Orhan Awatramani Lifestyle

Orhan Awatramani is a fitness enthusiast and maintains a healthy lifestyle. He likes to work out regularly and follows a strict diet. He is also a travel enthusiast and loves to explore new places. He has traveled to several countries and has shared pictures of his travels on social media.

Orhan is a private person and likes to keep his personal life away from the limelight. He is not very active on social media and does not share much about his personal life. However, he is often spotted with Janhvi Kapoor in public, and their pictures together have gone viral on social media.

Orhan Awatramani has a keen interest in philanthropy and is associated with several charitable organizations. He believes in giving back to society and supports various causes. He has also worked towards the betterment of education and has contributed towards building schools and providing education to underprivileged children.

Conclusion

Orhan Awatramani is a successful businessman and investor who has made a name for himself in the Indian entertainment industry. He is a private person and likes to keep his personal life away from the limelight. He is currently in a relationship with Janhvi Kapoor and seems to be very much in love. Orhan has a keen interest in philanthropy and supports various charitable causes. He is a fitness enthusiast and likes to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Orhan’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, and he is the co-founder of the company named Peepul Capital, which has a net worth of over $700 million.

