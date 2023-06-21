Origin of Victims in Beyond Wonderland Shooting Traced to Southern California today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two women from Southern California, Brandy Escamilla and Josilyn Ruiz, were identified as the victims of a shooting at a campground in Washington state. The shooting occurred on Saturday night during an electronic dance music festival near the Gorge Amphitheater. The suspect, James M. Kelly, an active duty member of the U.S. Army, fired “randomly” into the crowd and continued to do so until he was confronted and taken into custody by police. Escamilla and Ruiz were trying to help someone who was reportedly with the gunman when they were shot. Kelly has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of first-degree assault domestic violence. A third victim, Andrew J. Caudra, was shot in the shoulder and is still receiving treatment, while a fourth victim, Lori Williams, was hit by a single bullet but was treated and released. A fifth victim, Lily A. Luksich, was shot twice and has been released from the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

