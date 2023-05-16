Original Voice of Crash Bandicoot, Brendan O’Brien, Passes Away at Age 60: Obituary

Brendan O’Brien Obituary

Brendan O’Brien, the original voice of the iconic video game character Crash Bandicoot, passed away on July 2, 2021, at the age of 60. His death was confirmed by his family on social media.

A Legacy in Gaming

O’Brien’s contribution to the world of gaming cannot be overstated. He was the voice behind the beloved character of Crash Bandicoot in the first three games of the series. His work on the games helped to define the character and bring him to life in a way that resonated with gamers of all ages.

His work on the series was so impactful that even after he left the project, his voice remained a fixture in the minds of gamers. His legacy in the gaming industry is one that will be remembered for years to come.

A Life of Creativity

Brendan O’Brien was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1960. He began his career as a voice actor in the 1980s and quickly made a name for himself in the industry. He provided the voice for a wide range of characters in video games, television shows, and movies over the course of his career.

His work on Crash Bandicoot, however, was perhaps his most memorable. He brought a unique energy and charm to the character that made him an instant fan favorite. His performance helped to make the game a massive success and cemented his place in gaming history.

A Beloved Figure

While O’Brien’s work on Crash Bandicoot was undoubtedly his most well-known contribution to the gaming world, he was also beloved by fans for his work on other projects. He provided the voice for characters in a number of other popular games, including Jak and Daxter and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

His work was not limited to the gaming industry, however. He also worked as a voice actor for a number of popular television shows and movies, including Batman: The Animated Series, The Iron Giant, and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

A Fond Farewell

The news of Brendan O’Brien’s passing has been met with an outpouring of love and support from fans and colleagues alike. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the beloved voice actor.

Brendan’s family released a statement on social media, thanking fans for their support and expressing their grief at the loss of their beloved family member. They asked for privacy during this difficult time and requested that any donations be made to a charity of the donor’s choosing in Brendan’s memory.

A Lasting Legacy

Brendan O’Brien’s contributions to the gaming industry and beyond will be remembered for years to come. His work on Crash Bandicoot helped to shape the character and bring him to life in a way that has resonated with fans for decades. His legacy will continue to be felt by those who knew him and loved his work.

Rest in peace, Brendan. You will be missed.

Brendan O’Brien death Brendan O’Brien Crash Bandicoot Brendan O’Brien voice actor Brendan O’Brien tribute Brendan O’Brien legacy