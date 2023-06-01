Orioles Stadium Bag Policy : Understanding the Orioles Stadium Bag Policy: What You Need to Know

Essential Information on Orioles Stadium Bag Policy You Must Know

Introduction

When it comes to attending a Baltimore Orioles game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, there are a few things that you need to know, including the stadium’s bag policy. This policy dictates the types of bags that are allowed into the stadium and the size limitations that are in place. In this article, we will look at the Orioles Stadium bag policy and explore what you need to know before you go to the game.

Understanding the Bag Policy

The Orioles Stadium bag policy is designed to ensure the safety and security of all fans attending a game. This policy is in line with the league-wide bag policy that was implemented in 2013. According to this policy, fans are allowed to bring in one clear plastic or vinyl bag that is no larger than 12 x 6 x 12 inches. Fans are also allowed to bring in one small clutch bag or purse that is no larger than 4.5 x 6.5 inches.

If you are planning on attending a game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, it is important to note that all bags will be subject to inspection before entering the stadium. This is done to ensure that no prohibited items are brought into the stadium, including weapons, alcohol, and illegal substances. Fans who refuse to have their bags inspected will not be allowed into the stadium.

Prohibited Bags and Items

In addition to the size and type limitations placed on bags, there are also certain bags and items that are prohibited from being brought into the stadium. These items include coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, luggage, computer bags, camera bags, and seat cushions with pockets, zippers, or compartments. Fans are also not allowed to bring in any outside food or beverages, except for one unopened bottle of water per person.

If you need to bring in a bag that does not meet the size or type limitations, you can store your bag at one of the stadium’s bag storage locations. These locations are situated outside the stadium and are available for a fee. However, it is recommended that you try to bring a bag that meets the size and type limitations to avoid any inconvenience or additional expenses.

Exceptions to the Bag Policy

There are a few exceptions to the Orioles Stadium bag policy. These exceptions include bags that are necessary for medical or childcare purposes. If you need to bring in such a bag, you will be required to submit to a secondary inspection at the stadium gates. You will also need to present a doctor’s note or other documentation that verifies the need for the bag.

Fans who are attending a game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards as part of a promotional giveaway may also be allowed to bring in a bag that exceeds the size limitations. However, this will be communicated to fans in advance of the game.

Conclusion

The Orioles Stadium bag policy is an important aspect of attending a game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. By understanding the limitations and restrictions that are in place, you can ensure that you have a safe and enjoyable experience at the stadium. Remember to bring a bag that meets the size and type limitations, and be prepared to have your bag inspected before entering the stadium. If you need to bring in a bag that exceeds the limitations, consider using one of the stadium’s bag storage locations or contacting the stadium in advance for clarification. By following these guidelines, you can enjoy a great day of baseball at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Q: What is the Orioles Stadium bag policy?

A: The Orioles Stadium bag policy limits the size and type of bags that can be brought into the stadium for security reasons.

Q: What types of bags are allowed into the stadium?

A: Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” in size are allowed into the stadium. Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, are also allowed.

Q: What types of bags are not allowed into the stadium?

A: Backpacks, coolers, briefcases, duffel bags, luggage, computer bags, and any bags larger than the permitted size are not allowed into the stadium.

Q: Can I bring a camera or binoculars into the stadium?

A: Yes, cameras and binoculars are permitted as long as they are not in a bag that exceeds the permitted size.

Q: Can I bring food or drinks into the stadium?

A: No, outside food and drinks are not permitted into the stadium. There are plenty of food and beverage options available inside the stadium.

Q: Can I bring a diaper bag into the stadium?

A: Yes, diaper bags that are clear and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” are allowed into the stadium.

Q: Can I bring my medical equipment or medication into the stadium?

A: Yes, necessary medical equipment or medication may be brought into the stadium. Please contact the stadium in advance to ensure that proper accommodations can be made.

Q: Can I leave my prohibited bag at the stadium entrance?

A: No, bags that do not meet the stadium bag policy must be returned to the owner’s vehicle or disposed of before entering the stadium.

Q: Will there be bag checks at the stadium entrance?

A: Yes, all bags will be subject to inspection before entering the stadium.