“Orioles-Yankees odds”: Previewing Orioles vs. Yankees: Prediction, Odds, Pick, and Viewing Options

Two Heated AL East Rivals: Orioles vs Yankees

The Baltimore Orioles will face off against the New York Yankees in a highly anticipated matchup between two heated AL East rivals. In their last game, the Orioles made a stunning comeback, erasing a 6-1 deficit to secure a 9-6 victory at Yankee Stadium. The win propelled them to a 32-17 record this season, just three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in a competitive division. Meanwhile, the Yankees saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the crushing loss.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Yankees Odds

Here are the current MLB odds for the Orioles-Yankees matchup, courtesy of FanDuel:

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-172)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+142)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Yankees

For those looking to catch the game, it will be broadcasted on MASN/YES and can be streamed live on MLB.TV. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT. Fans can also watch MLB games live with fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Why the Orioles Could Cover the Spread

The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the more surprising teams in baseball this season. After several years of posting 100-loss seasons, they finished above .500 last year and are proving to be a formidable opponent in the American League this season. To cover the spread, they will need to rely on some strong pitching, particularly from starter Kyle Gibson, who has a 5-3 record and a 4.27 ERA in ten starts. The Orioles will also need a big performance from Cedric Mullins, who leads the team in RBIs with 39 on the year and has the potential to change the tide of the game with one swing of the bat.

Why the Yankees Could Cover the Spread

The New York Yankees have had a rocky start to the season but have been trending in the right direction with some big wins of late. To cover the spread, they will need to do a better job of holding onto leads, particularly in the bullpen. The Yankees pitching staff, however, has been dominant overall, with the eighth-best ERA and the third-best batting average against in the league. Second-baseman Gleyber Torres has been on a hot streak, with nine home runs on the season, and could deliver in crunch time with a clutch at-bat.

Final Orioles-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Both teams are well-rounded, but the Orioles are the underdogs and have the potential to keep the game close and cover the +1.5 run spread. Our final prediction and pick for the Orioles-Yankees matchup is Orioles +1.5 (-172).

News Source : Griffin Conant

Source Link :Orioles-Yankees prediction, odds, pick, how to watch/