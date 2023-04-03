Orji Kalu’s Wife Dies at 61

At the age of 61, the wife of Orji Kalu, Ifeoma, has passed away.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu Loses Beloved Wife

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, a Nigerian politician and businessman, is grieving the loss of his beloved wife, Ifeoma, who passed away recently. In a statement, Kalu described his late wife as a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

Brief Overview of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is a former governor of Abia State, located in the southern region of Nigeria. He was born on April 21, 1960, in Abia State, Nigeria. Kalu studied political science at the University of Maiduguri and started his entrepreneurial journey at a very young age, with interests in trading and the importation of furniture. He later became one of the youngest executives at Platinum Bank, known at the time as Standard Trust Bank. He was elected as the governor of Abia State in May 1999 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), serving for eight years until May 2007.

The Life and Times of Ifeoma Kalu: A Woman of Virtue

Ifeoma Kalu, the late wife of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, was known for her devotion to her family, community, and the country. She was born in Umusiome Nkporo, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State and spent her early years in the town of Maiduguri. Ifeoma Kalu studied at the University of Maiduguri where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Law. She worked as a Legal Officer in the banking sector for many years.

In 1991, Ifeoma Kalu married Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and together they raised a large family. She was a devout Christian and was actively involved in various humanitarian activities. She was also a member of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), an organization that advocates for women’s rights and empowerment.

A Tribute to Ifeoma Kalu

Since the news of her passing, many Nigerians have taken to social media to express their condolences to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and his family. They have also shared their fond memories of Ifeoma Kalu and the significant impact she had on their lives. Her death is a loss to the community; however, her legacy will live on.

Conclusion

Ifeoma Kalu’s passing is a sad loss to her family, friends, and the country at large. Her dedication to her family and community made her a woman of virtue that will always be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and his family during this difficult time.