Angela Sutton Washington : 15-year-old arrested in shooting death of Angela Sutton Washington in Orlando

A 15-year-old has been arrested by Orlando Police for the shooting death of Angela Sutton Washington, a U.S. military veteran, outside a shopping plaza on North Lane on February 7. According to Fernando Washington, her son, who is also a minister at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Sunday worship has helped him cope with the loss of his mother. The police do not believe that Sutton Washington was the intended target of the shooting, and the suspect has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm. Fernando Washington is grateful for the support he has received from the community, the state, and across the country during this difficult time.

Read Full story : Son of US military veteran shot, killed in Orlando speaks after police arrest teen – WFTV /

News Source : Sam Martello

US military veteran Orlando shooting Police arrest teen Son’s statement WFTV news coverage