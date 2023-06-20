Orlando Resident Jayson Godfrey Passes Away in Groveland Car Accident: Obituary

Obituary: Jayson Godfrey

Jayson Godfrey, aged 34, passed away on May 15th, 2021 in a car accident in Groveland, Florida.

Born on June 12th, 1986, in Orlando, Florida, he was the son of John and Mary Godfrey. Jayson was a loving husband to his wife, Sarah, and a devoted father to his two children, Ethan and Olivia.

Jayson was a graduate of the University of Central Florida and worked as a software engineer for a local tech company. He was known for his kind heart, infectious laughter, and passion for technology.

Jayson enjoyed spending time with his family, playing video games, and watching football. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

A private funeral service will be held for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association in Jayson’s memory.

