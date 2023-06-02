“Orlando vacation rental”: New 4-Bedroom Rental Unit in Orlando with 4 Beds and 3.5 Baths

Introduction:

Looking for a vacation home that is close to Disney and has access to resort amenities? Look no further than this 4BR townhouse that is just steps away from the magic of Disney and all the resort amenities you could want. Whether you are looking for a family vacation or a romantic getaway, this townhouse is the perfect choice.

Location:

Located just steps away from the Disney theme parks, this townhouse is the perfect choice for families who want to be close to the action. With easy access to all the Disney parks, you can spend your days exploring the magical world of Disney and then come back to your townhouse to relax and unwind.

Resort Amenities:

In addition to its prime location, this townhouse also offers access to all the resort amenities you could want. From swimming pools and hot tubs to fitness centers and tennis courts, there is something for everyone at this resort. And with 24-hour security, you can rest easy knowing that your family is safe and secure.

Accommodations:

With 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this townhouse can accommodate up to 8 guests comfortably. The master bedroom features a king-size bed, while the other bedrooms have queen-size beds. Each bedroom is tastefully decorated and comes with its own TV, so everyone can relax and unwind in their own space.

Living Room:

The living room is the perfect place to gather as a family and watch a movie or play a game. With comfortable seating and a large flat-screen TV, you can relax and unwind after a long day at the parks. And with access to high-speed internet, you can stay connected with friends and family back home.

Kitchen:

The fully equipped kitchen is perfect for preparing meals and snacks for your family. With all the appliances you could need, including a dishwasher and microwave, cooking in this kitchen is a breeze. And with a large dining table that seats 8, everyone can gather together for meals and quality time as a family.

Outdoor Space:

The outdoor space is perfect for enjoying the Florida sunshine. Whether you want to relax on the private patio or take a dip in the community pool, there is something for everyone. And with a BBQ grill, you can enjoy a family cookout and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Conclusion:

If you are looking for a vacation home that is close to Disney and has access to resort amenities, this 4BR townhouse is the perfect choice. With comfortable accommodations, a fully equipped kitchen, and access to all the resort amenities you could want, you can relax and unwind in style. Book your stay today and start making memories that will last a lifetime.

Source Link :Rental unit in Orlando · ★New · 4 bedrooms · 4 beds · 3.5 baths/

Orlando vacation rentals Luxury rental homes in Orlando Short-term rentals in Orlando Family-friendly vacation homes in Orlando Private rental properties in Orlando