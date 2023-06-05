Orthopaedic Sports Medicine : A Set of Two Volumes on Orthopaedic Sports Medicine by DeLee, Drez and Miller

The 2-Volume Set of DeLee, Drez and Miller’s Orthopaedic Sports Medicine



DeLee, Drez and Miller’s Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, 5th Edition, is a comprehensive reference guide for all aspects related to athletic injuries and chronic conditions. The book provides a unique balance of every relevant surgical technique along with extensive guidance on nonsurgical issues. It also offers expanded coverage of revision surgery, including revision ACL and revision rotator cuff surgery. Additionally, the book features additional coverage of cartilage restoration procedures and meniscal transplantation, significant content on rehabilitation after injury, and injury prevention protocols.

One of the key features of the book is its access to a comprehensive video collection, with 100+ videos new to this edition. The book also retains key features such as coverage of both pediatric and aging athletes, a streamlined organization for quick reference, in-depth coverage of arthroscopic techniques, extensive references, and more. The book is published by Elsevier and weighs 14.68 pounds, with 1851 pages and dimensions of 9.25 x 4 x 11.25 inches.

Miller’s Review of Orthopaedics, 8th Edition, is another important publication for those preparing for certification and recertification exams. The book has long been considered the go-to certification and recertification review guide, providing maximum knowledge in the least amount of time. It helps in keeping readers up to date with the latest medical advances and improving the safety, effectiveness, and efficiency of their practice.

The book is designed to ensure that readers spend time studying only high-yield, testable material presented in a concise, readable format. It includes key points, multiple-choice review questions, quick-reference tables, pathology slides, bulleted text, “testable facts,” and more. The book also contains 750+ new, detailed figures that show multiple key concepts in one figure to provide readers with a full visual understanding of complex topics. Additionally, the book provides video clips and short-answer questions online for easy access.

In conclusion, both DeLee, Drez and Miller’s Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, 5th Edition, and Miller’s Review of Orthopaedics, 8th Edition, are important publications for those working in the field of orthopaedics. The former provides a comprehensive reference guide for all aspects related to athletic injuries and chronic conditions, while the latter is an essential tool for those preparing for certification and recertification exams. These books are designed to provide readers with the most up-to-date information and knowledge necessary for success in their professional careers.



