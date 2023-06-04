“OSB Freestanding Bathtub Rough-in Kit” : Brass Tail Pipe and ABS Plastic Adapter for OSB ITD35 Freestanding Bathtub Rough-in Kit

Freestanding Bathtub Rough-in Kit with Brass Tail Pipe and ABS Plastic Adapter for OSB ITD35



Price: $113.95 - $107.98

(as of Jun 04,2023 18:45:49 UTC – Details)





The ITD35 is a freestanding tub rough-in kit that is designed to be installed before the tile installation. This kit is perfect for those who want to have a freestanding tub but are worried about the installation process. The ITD35 makes installation easy and hassle-free, as it includes everything you need to install the tub before tiling. With this kit, you can have peace of mind knowing that your tub is installed correctly and securely.

The ITD35 is designed to be installed in an 8″ or 10″ joist space with a 1-1/2″ or 2″ p-trap, respectively. This makes it easy for the kit to fit into most standard bathroom layouts. The island drain assembly with a 1-1/2 inch DWV ABS tailpiece is included in the kit, which means that you don’t have to worry about purchasing additional parts. The cutting template and protective film over the opening keep out debris during the rough-in stage, making the installation process even more convenient.

The ITD35 is supplied with brass tailpieces (threaded and flanged) and an ABS waste/overflow adaptor kit. These parts are of high quality and are designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the kit. With these parts, you can be sure that your tub is installed securely and that it will last for many years to come. Additionally, the kit can be installed with waterproofing membrane, which adds an extra layer of protection against leaks and water damage.

If you’re worried about the installation process, don’t be. The ITD35 comes with 3D interactive assembly instructions that are available through the free BILT app. This means that you can follow along with the instructions step-by-step and ensure that you’re installing the kit correctly. The app is easy to use, and the instructions are clear and concise. With the BILT app, you’ll have all the information you need to install the kit with confidence.

In conclusion, the ITD35 is a freestanding tub rough-in kit that makes installation easy and hassle-free. It is designed to be installed before the tile installation, which means that you can have peace of mind knowing that your tub is installed correctly and securely. With high-quality parts and 3D interactive assembly instructions, the ITD35 is an excellent choice for those who want to install a freestanding tub in their bathroom. So, if you’re looking for a reliable and easy-to-install freestanding tub rough-in kit, the ITD35 is an excellent choice.



