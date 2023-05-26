Osceola Middle School today : What we know

#OsceolaMiddleSchool #OMS #ProudtoBEanOMSBulldog #ExcellenceatOMS #OMSBulldogsRock

Today at Osceola Middle School, an incident occurred, and it is still a developing story. No casualties have been reported nor any details about what happened. The school is currently on lockdown, and authorities have been called to investigate the situation. Parents have been asked to stay away from the school until further notice.

As of now, this story is still in its early stages and more information is expected to emerge shortly. As the situation is constantly evolving, it is important to stay tuned for further updates and developments. We can expect to gather more details and gain a clearer understanding of the matter as time progresses.