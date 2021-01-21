Osian Ellis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : harpists, Osian Ellis has Died .
harpists, Osian Ellis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Highly regarded by several generations of harpists, Osian Ellis has died aged 92. During a long career that saw him collaborate with many performers he established a lengthy, creative friendship with Benjamin Britten and Peter Pears. https://t.co/nORxRd1WUF
— Benjamin Britten (@BrittenOfficial) January 21, 2021
Benjamin Britten @BrittenOfficial Highly regarded by several generations of harpists, Osian Ellis has died aged 92. During a long career that saw him collaborate with many performers he established a lengthy, creative friendship with Benjamin Britten and Peter Pears.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.