Osian Ellis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : harpists, Osian Ellis has Died .

By | January 21, 2021
0 Comment

Osian Ellis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : harpists, Osian Ellis has Died .

harpists, Osian Ellis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Benjamin Britten @BrittenOfficial Highly regarded by several generations of harpists, Osian Ellis has died aged 92. During a long career that saw him collaborate with many performers he established a lengthy, creative friendship with Benjamin Britten and Peter Pears.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.