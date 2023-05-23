“Osteoarthritis symptoms”: What are the initial signs of osteoarthritis?

Understanding the Early Signs of Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative condition that affects the bones in the joints, causing them to thin and weaken over time. It is the most common type of arthritis, affecting millions of adults in the United States alone. While the symptoms of osteoarthritis can vary from person to person, there are some early signs to look out for that can help with early diagnosis and treatment.

Painful or Aching Joints

One of the primary symptoms of osteoarthritis is joint pain or aching. In the early stages of the condition, these episodes of pain may be predictable and occur after certain activities. For example, walking up stairs may trigger pain in the knee joints. As the condition progresses, the pain may become more frequent and severe.

Tenderness and Swelling

Tenderness on and around the joints can also indicate the early stages of osteoarthritis. This symptom may be caused by pressure on areas on or around the joint and may be accompanied by visible swelling. However, swelling is more likely to occur in the later stages of the condition.

Stiffness and Reduced Range of Motion

As osteoarthritis progresses, a person may notice that certain areas of the body become less easy to move. Joint stiffness and pain can lead to a loss of flexibility that can affect a person’s lifestyle. They may experience a reduced range of motion in their joints, such as how far they can bend their knee or elbow.

Crepitus

During the development of osteoarthritis, the cartilage that acts as a shock absorber in the joints gradually hardens, leading to a grinding sound called crepitus. This may happen when bone rubs against cartilage or other bones. A person may also begin to hear their joints making sounds such as creaking, cracking, and popping.

Affected Areas of the Body

While osteoarthritis can affect any joint in the body, some areas are more commonly affected than others. According to the National Institute on Aging, a person is most likely to experience osteoarthritis in the knees, hips, and hands. However, it can also affect the neck, lower back, and feet.

Managing Symptoms and Treatment

If a person experiences symptoms of osteoarthritis that last for longer than three days or occur several times within a month, they should speak with a doctor. Nonpharmacological methods are typically used to manage mild osteoarthritis, such as low impact exercises and stretching. However, as the condition progresses, doctors may recommend a combination of medication and lifestyle changes to minimize pain and maintain quality of life.

In conclusion, understanding the early signs of osteoarthritis can help with early diagnosis and treatment. Painful or aching joints, tenderness and swelling, stiffness and reduced range of motion, and crepitus are all early symptoms to look out for. If these symptoms persist, speaking with a healthcare professional is recommended to receive effective treatment and prevent further development of the condition.

News Source : medicalnewstoday.com

Source Link :Earliest symptoms of osteoarthritis: What are they?/