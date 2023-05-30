Osteoporosis blood test: What is the significance of a blood test in diagnosing osteoporosis?

Using Blood Tests to Detect Underlying Conditions Contributing to Bone Loss

A blood test can provide information about a person’s overall health and whether an underlying condition may be present. When it comes to bone health, a blood test can help detect whether a person has an underlying condition that could cause bone loss. However, it cannot show that a person has osteoporosis by itself.

Diagnosing Osteoporosis

Diagnosis of osteoporosis often involves a combination of tests and assessments. A doctor can combine the results from different tests to ascertain if a person has osteoporosis. Some of the tests, including blood tests, may help establish if a person has an underlying condition contributing to low bone density.

Blood Tests for Osteoporosis

Blood tests are often a part of the testing involved in diagnosing osteoporosis. When a doctor orders a blood test, they are looking for underlying conditions that may be causing a person’s bone loss. They may also request a urine test for the same purpose.

A doctor will likely order a standard blood panel, which may include:

Calcium levels

Vitamin D levels

Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) levels

Complete blood count (CBC)

Kidney function tests

They may also request additional blood tests if they suspect certain conditions or issues may be present. These may include tissue transglutaminase antibodies, serum protein electrophoresis (SPEP), serum immunofixation, serum free light chains, tryptase, iron and ferritin levels, bone-specific alkaline phosphatase, homocysteine, and tryptase.

Getting a Blood Test for Osteoporosis

A blood test for osteoporosis will require a person to have a small amount of blood drawn. Some healthcare facilities, such as hospitals, may be able to draw blood onsite. Primary care or other doctors may require a person to visit a specific lab.

Before the test, it is best for a person to inform the doctor about any medications they take in case they need to pause them before the blood test. They may also need to fast, or not eat anything, before the procedure.

The process usually takes a few minutes and typically involves the following steps:

The technician will prepare the arm with an alcohol wipe and look for a suitable vein to draw the blood.

They will then insert a needle and take the required amount of blood.

A person may feel a pinch or sting from the needle, and there may be a small amount of blood coming from the insertion point.

The blood sample will go to a lab for analysis. The lab will then send the report to a doctor or may provide results to the person via an online, secure portal. Depending on the test results, a doctor may order additional blood or other tests to help determine the cause of unusual findings.

Risk Factors for Osteoporosis

Blood tests for osteoporosis may occur if a doctor suspects a person has a condition that may cause bone loss or increase the risk of osteoporosis. Conditions that may increase the risk of osteoporosis include:

Family history of osteoporosis

Low body weight or thin frame

Menopause or low testosterone levels

Long-term use of corticosteroid medications

Certain medical conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, celiac disease, and inflammatory bowel disease

Sedentary lifestyle and lack of physical activity

Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption

It is best for a person to contact a doctor if they have concerns about the risk factors for osteoporosis.

In conclusion, blood tests may help a doctor determine if an underlying condition may be causing bone loss or osteoporosis. They make up part of a diagnostic assessment but cannot specifically show a person has osteoporosis. Instead, a doctor will likely review medical history, perform a physical exam, and order additional testing to assess bone density and fracture risk.

Bone density testing Osteoporosis screening Serum calcium levels Vitamin D deficiency Fracture risk assessment

News Source : medicalnewstoday.com

Source Link :Blood test for osteoporosis: What is the role?/