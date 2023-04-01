OSU football legend John Brockington dies at 74.

John Brockington, a former star running back for Ohio State and member of the famous “Super Sophs” who brought success to the Buckeyes between 1968 and 1970, passed away at 74 years old.

John Brockington, former Ohio State star running back and one of the “Super Sophs” who led the Buckeyes to glory from 1968-1970, passed away at the age of 74. Brockington was a key member of the Ohio State football team during his time there, earning All-American honors and setting records for rushing yards and touchdowns. He was also a two-time Big Ten Conference MVP and led the Buckeyes to three straight conference titles.

After his successful college career, Brockington went on to play in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs. He had a successful professional career and was a two-time Pro Bowler, leading the league in rushing yards in 1971.

Brockington’s impact on the football world was not limited to his playing career. He also founded the John Brockington Foundation, which aims to improve the lives of children in need. The Foundation has made a positive impact on many communities across the United States.

The news of Brockington’s passing has been met with sadness and condolences from the football community. Many have expressed their admiration for Brockington’s contributions to the sport and his dedication to making a difference in the lives of others.

Overall, Brockington will be remembered as a dominant force on the football field and a compassionate leader off of it. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of football players and community leaders alike.

Source : @brdispatch

Former Ohio State star running back John Brockington, one of the "Super Sophs" who led the Buckeyes to glory from 1968-70, has died at age 74. https://t.co/mNx21N8AsN — Bill Rabinowitz 🗞 (@brdispatch) March 31, 2023