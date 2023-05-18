“OTC tablets”: What are the top 10 most frequently purchased over-the-counter (OTC) tablets?

What are the 10 Commonest Over-the-Counter (OTC) Tablets?

In the past, doctors would often prescribe medicines for certain conditions that are either self-limiting, meaning that they often get better on their own (like a sore throat or a cold), or are easily treatable using safe, relatively mild remedies. These medicines might not have been freely available in the past.

However, these days many more medicines are available to buy over the counter, meaning that you can get them from pharmacies, supermarkets and corner shops.

You do not need a prescription for these items, although sometimes there are age restrictions and a limit to how much you can buy at once.

10 Groups of Drugs You Can Buy Over the Counter from a Pharmacist

Allergies – e.g. Cetirizine, chlorpheniramine, fexofenadine Painkillers/coughs and colds – e.g. Ibuprofen, aspirin, paracetamol First aid/other – Bacitracin ointment; salicylic acid (verruca and wart treatment) Antacid – Sodium bicarbonate (Alka-Seltzer) Gastrointestinal (heartburn/ulcer) – Gaviscon, cimetidine Eye drops – e.g. 0.5% Chloramphenicol (antibiotic), lubricating Gynaecological – e.g. Emergency contraception, clotrimazole (vaginal thrush) Diarrhoea and constipation – e.g. Loperamide (diarrhoea); senna, lactulose (constipation) Skin – e.g. Calamine lotion, haemorrhoid (piles) ointment, 1% hydrocortisone 1% cream Vitamins – Omega 3 fish oil, many vitamins (A, B, C, D E etc)

What Are Advantages of Over the Counter Drugs?

Buying medicines over the counter has advantages: supermarkets and other shops often have extended opening hours, and the items are often much cheaper than they would be on prescription.

Other medicines are classed as pharmacy-only, and you may have to discuss it with a pharmacist or pharmacy technician before purchase. Just ask the pharmacist if you’re unsure.

You can find a list of conditions that can be treated with over the counter products here.

Summary

We have described what are the 10 commonest over-the-counter (OTC) tablets. We hope that this has helped you.

