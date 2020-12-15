Othella Dallas Death -Dead – Obituary : Othella Dallas, an early member of the Katherine Dunham Dance Company has Died .

Othella Dallas Death -Dead – Obituary : Othella Dallas, an early member of the Katherine Dunham Dance Company has Died .

Othella Dallas, an early member of the Katherine Dunham Dance Company has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

See new Tweets Conversation The Dance Edit @dance_edit Othella Dallas, an early member of the Katherine Dunham Dance Company who taught Dunham technique well into her 90s, has died at age 95. @nytimesarts

