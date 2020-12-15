Othella Dallas Death -Dead – Obituary : Othella Dallas, an early member of the Katherine Dunham Dance Company has Died .
Othella Dallas, an early member of the Katherine Dunham Dance Company has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Othella Dallas, an early member of the Katherine Dunham Dance Company who taught Dunham technique well into her 90s, has died at age 95. @nytimesarts https://t.co/ZH2PMeHrGI
Othella Dallas, an early member of the Katherine Dunham Dance Company who taught Dunham technique well into her 90s, has died at age 95.
