“OTT Telugu movies”: Top 5 Telugu Movies with the Highest Views on OTT Platforms.

Top-5 Most Viewed Telugu Movies In OTT

Telugu cinema has been a major contributor to Indian cinema in terms of both quality and quantity. With the rise of OTT platforms, the reach of Telugu cinema has increased manifold. Here is a list of the top-5 most viewed Telugu movies in OTT platforms.

1. Vakeel Saab

Vakeel Saab is a 2021 Indian Telugu-language legal drama film directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film stars Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla. The film is a remake of the Hindi film Pink (2016).

The film has been a huge hit on OTT platforms with a record number of views. The film deals with the issue of consent and women’s rights and has been appreciated for its strong message.

2. Jathi Ratnalu

Jathi Ratnalu is a 2021 Indian Telugu-language comedy film written and directed by Anudeep K.V. The film stars Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles. The film revolves around three friends who move from a small town to Hyderabad in search of a better life.

The film has been a huge hit on OTT platforms and has been appreciated for its witty dialogues and hilarious situations. The film has also been praised for its social commentary on the current political scenario in the country.

3. Krack

Krack is a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action thriller film directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by B. Madhu under the banner of Saraswathi Films Division. The film stars Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

The film has been a huge hit on OTT platforms and has been praised for its high-octane action sequences and gripping storyline. The film deals with the issue of police brutality and has been appreciated for its portrayal of the police force.

4. Wild Dog

Wild Dog is a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action thriller film directed by Ahishor Solomon and produced by S. Niranjan Reddy and K. Anvesh Reddy under the banner of Matinee Entertainment. The film stars Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead role.

The film has been a huge hit on OTT platforms and has been appreciated for its realistic portrayal of terrorism and the efforts of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to combat it.

5. Uppena

Uppena is a 2021 Indian Telugu-language romantic drama film directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar and C. V. Mohan under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars debutants Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles.

The film has been a huge hit on OTT platforms and has been praised for its emotional storyline and brilliant performances by the lead actors. The film deals with the issue of casteism and has been appreciated for its sensitive portrayal of the issue.

Conclusion

These are the top-5 most viewed Telugu movies in OTT platforms. These movies have not only been successful in terms of views but have also been appreciated for their content and performances. With the rise of OTT platforms, the reach of Telugu cinema has increased manifold and we can expect more quality content in the future.

