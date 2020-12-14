Otto Baric Death -Dead – Obituary : Legendary Croatian coach Otto Baric has Died .
Legendary Croatian coach Otto Baric has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Legendary Croatian coach Otto Baric has died from the consequences of coronavirus
