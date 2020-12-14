Otto Barić Death -Dead – Obituary : Otto Barić has Died .

Otto Barić has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

HNS @HNS_CFF Aged 88, Otto Barić has passed away today in Zagreb. He was one of the most successful Croatian coaches, and #Croatia head coach (2002 – 2004). Croatian Football Federation expresses deepest condolences to his family: may he rest in peace. Drago Sopta

