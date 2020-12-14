Otto Barić Death -Dead – Obituary : Otto Barić has Died .
Otto Barić has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Aged 88, Otto Barić has passed away today in Zagreb. He was one of the most successful Croatian coaches, and #Croatia head coach (2002 – 2004). Croatian Football Federation expresses deepest condolences to his family: may he rest in peace.
📸 Drago Sopta pic.twitter.com/JLpyxGB7cn
— HNS (@HNS_CFF) December 13, 2020
