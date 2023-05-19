Otunba Balogun Subomi, Founder of FCMB, Passes Away at the Age of 89

Breaking News: Founder of FCMB, Otunba Balogun Subomi, Dies at 89

Introduction

Otunba Olasubomi Balogun, the founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at the age of 89. The news of his demise was confirmed by his family in a statement released to the public. Balogun was a revered banker, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and community leader, who contributed significantly to the development of the Nigerian financial sector and the nation at large. His death is a great loss to the business community and the country as a whole.

Background

Otunba Balogun was born on March 9, 1932, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria. He attended Ogun State Baptist Academy for his primary education and proceeded to Igbobi College in Lagos for his secondary education. He later studied at the University of London and obtained a degree in Economics in 1958. Upon his return to Nigeria, he worked briefly as an accountant before venturing into banking.

Balogun started his banking career in 1959 at the National Bank of Nigeria, where he rose to the position of Chief Accountant. In 1977, he left National Bank and founded the FCMB, which began operations as a merchant bank. The bank later transformed into a commercial bank and has since grown to become one of the leading financial institutions in Nigeria.

Achievements

Otunba Balogun was a visionary leader who made significant contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian banking industry. He was known for his innovative ideas, business acumen, and commitment to excellence. Under his leadership, FCMB became a household name in Nigeria, providing quality banking services to millions of customers across the country.

Balogun was also a philanthropist who gave back to his community and contributed to the development of education, healthcare, and other social amenities. He established the Otunba Tunwase National Paediatric Centre, a world-class hospital in Ijebu-Ode, his hometown. He also founded the Otunba Balogun Foundation, which provides scholarships to indigent students and supports various community development projects.

Legacy

Otunba Balogun will be remembered as a trailblazer in the Nigerian banking industry and a legend in his own right. He was a mentor to many young entrepreneurs and a role model to generations of Nigerians. His legacy will live on through the FCMB and the various institutions he founded, which will continue to impact lives positively.

Conclusion

The passing of Otunba Balogun is a great loss to his family, the FCMB family, and the Nigerian business community. However, his contributions to the growth and development of the banking industry and the nation at large will never be forgotten. We mourn his death but celebrate his life and legacy. May his soul rest in peace.

