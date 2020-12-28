Ousmane Babson Sy Death -Obituary – Dead : Dancer Ousamane Babson Baba Sy has Died .

Ousamane Babson Baba Sy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 27. 2020.

Sandra Swaybe-Barrett 7 hrs · Dance Soldier Down RiP Ousamane Babson Baba Sy We are extremely sad to hear that Ousmane Babson Sy, dancer, choreographer and so much more, has passed away . A great loss to the dance community and the world. He will be deeply missed and loved forever. Rest in peace, Babson #babson #rip #missedforever Reposted from @summerdanceforeve

Source: (20+) SOUL MOVES DANCE MOVES | Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –

wrote

JUSTE DEBOUT SCHOOL – PAGE OFFICIELLE·

The whole Juste Debout team would like to adress its sincere condolences to Ousmane Babson Sy’s family and loved ones.

Babson won the Juste Debout competition 4 times and also judged one edition, he will always be part of juste debout history and legacy.

May he Rest In Peace 🖤

Summer Dance Forever

We are extremely sad to hear that Ousmane Babson Sy, dancer, choreographer and so much more, has passed away 💔. A great loss to the dance community and the world. He will be deeply missed and loved forever.

Rest in peace, Babson