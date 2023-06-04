“Outdoor Buddha fountain” : 22″ Warm Beige Sandstone Sitting Buddha Water Fountain with Light and Pump for Outdoor Zen Decor in Garden, Patio, Yard, Home, Lawn, and Porch.

Transform Your Outdoor Space with A&B Home’s Warm Beige Sandstone Sitting Buddha Water Fountain Featuring Light and Pump – Perfect for Garden, Patio, Yard, Lawn, Porch, and Zen-Inspired Home Décor – 22 Inches Tall



Price: $199.99 - $189.99

(as of Jun 04,2023 05:10:45 UTC – Details)





The A&B Home Sandstone Sitting Buddha Water Fountain with Light and Pump is a beautiful addition to any outdoor garden, patio, yard, home, lawn, porch, or even indoor space. Made of real solid sandstone, this high-quality natural eco-friendly stone material is moisture-proof and wear-resistant, ensuring that it can withstand outdoor weather and remain beautiful for years, providing you with worry-free enjoyment of your garden zen decor. With its nature warm beige color, this Buddha fountain can blend in with any type of patio furniture, making it an ideal addition to an outdoor space.

Measuring 14.2″L x 12.6″W x 22″H, this outdoor zen Buddha fountain is an ideal size for any indoor outdoor space. Whether in the garden yard or living room, the combination of beige nature solid stone design with a smooth waterfall creates a warm Zen look and meditative ambiance. The gentle water flow and natural appearance make it the perfect addition to any space where you can relax and unwind, giving you a sense of peace and tranquility.

Upgrading your outdoor space with this Zen fountain from A&B Home is an excellent decision. The Buddha water feature with light fits perfectly and adds a touch of zen elegance and visual interest to your decor. With its one-year manufacturer’s warranty, this water fountain comes with all necessary parts and pump, making assembly easy. Our customer service team is always available to answer any questions you may have, ensuring that you have a hassle-free experience.

In conclusion, the A&B Home Sandstone Sitting Buddha Water Fountain with Light and Pump is a durable and long-lasting addition to your outdoor space that will provide you with years of worry-free enjoyment. Its ideal size and natural appearance make it the perfect addition to any space where you can relax and unwind. Upgrade your outdoor space with this beautiful Zen fountain from A&B Home today and experience the peace and tranquility that it brings.



