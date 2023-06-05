“Outdoor Charcoal Grill with Storage Basket and Wheels” : Clearance Prime: Royal Gourmet CC1830T Black/Silver Barrel Charcoal Grill with Front Storage Basket, Backyard BBQ Party, Outdoor Cooking, and Wheels

Silver Royal Gourmet Barrel Charcoal Grill with Front Storage Basket, Wheels, and Backyard BBQ Party and Outdoor Cooking Capabilities – Black on Clearance Prime, CC1830T



Price: $139.99 - $119.99

(as of Jun 05,2023 04:56:21 UTC – Details)





When it comes to grilling, having the right equipment can make all the difference. The Royal Gourmet® CC1830T 30-Inch Barrel Charcoal Grill with Front Basket is an excellent choice for those who want a top-quality grill that can handle a variety of cooking styles. With its ample cooking area and impressive storage options, this grill is perfect for hosting large gatherings or simply enjoying a relaxing weekend with friends and family.

One of the standout features of the Royal Gourmet® CC1830T is its ample cooking area. With 443 sq. in. of porcelain-enameled steel wire cooking grates and a 184 sq. in. chrome-plated steel wire warming rack, this grill can accommodate up to 23 hamburgers at once. This means that you can easily cook up a feast for your family and friends without having to worry about running out of space on the grill.

In addition to its large cooking area, the Royal Gourmet® CC1830T also comes with impressive storage options. The front basket is the perfect place to store your seasonings, while the integrated hooks allow you to hang your cooking utensils within easy reach. The side tables are also a great place to store plates and other food items, while the bottom storage shelf is perfect for keeping your charcoal close at hand. With all of these storage options, you’ll be able to keep your grill area organized and clutter-free, making it easier to focus on the task at hand: grilling up a delicious meal for your loved ones.

Another great feature of the Royal Gourmet® CC1830T is its adjustable charcoal pan. With the lifting handle, you can easily control the distance between the food and the fire, allowing you to regulate the cooking temperature as needed. This not only ensures that your food is cooked to perfection, but it also helps to save fuel by reducing the amount of charcoal that is needed.

Finally, the Royal Gourmet® CC1830T also allows for precise heat control. By twisting the air damper and smoke stack, you can customize the temperature to your desired level, ensuring that your food is cooked to perfection every time. Whether you’re grilling up burgers, steaks, seafood, or vegetables, this grill provides the perfect amount of heat to get the job done right.

In conclusion, the Royal Gourmet® CC1830T 30-Inch Barrel Charcoal Grill with Front Basket is an excellent choice for anyone who loves to grill. With its ample cooking area, impressive storage options, adjustable charcoal pan, and precise heat control, this grill provides everything you need to cook up a delicious meal for your loved ones. So if you’re looking for a top-quality grill that can handle all of your grilling needs, be sure to check out the Royal Gourmet® CC1830T today!



