“Outdoor conversation sets” : Outdoor Conversation Sets: RADIATA 7-Piece PE Wicker Patio Furniture Set with High Back Sectional Sofa and Propane Fire Pit Table (55000 BTU) – Perfect for Balconies and Backyards in Dark Gray Rattan Finish

Outdoor Conversation Set: RADIATA 7-Piece PE Wicker Patio Furniture Collection with High-Backed Sectional Sofa and Propane Fire Pit Table, Perfect for Balconies, Backyards, and More (Dark Gray)



Price: $1,099.00

(as of Jun 07,2023 02:51:35 UTC – Details)





If you are looking for a way to upgrade your outdoor space, the RADIATA 7 Pieces PE Wicker Patio Furniture Set Sectional High Back Large Size Sofa Sets with Propane Fire Pit Table 55000 BTU Balcony Backyard Rattan Conversation Sets for Outdoor is the perfect choice for you. With its modern and stylish design, this furniture set will add beauty and comfort to your patio, balcony, or backyard. The set includes a propane fire pit table that is CSA certified and safe to use, providing a wonderful bonfire experience for you and your loved ones.

The propane fire pit table is the highlight of this furniture set. It has a push-button spark ignition system that makes it easy to light up, and the control panel is made of high-quality stainless steel for a longer service life. The fire pit burner is also made of stainless steel, and it is equipped with a strong tempered glass wind guard, ensuring that the fire stays safe and controlled. The heat output of the fire pit table is 55,000 BTU, providing ample warmth for you and your guests.

The RADIATA 7 Pieces PE Wicker Patio Furniture Set Sectional High Back Large Size Sofa Sets with Propane Fire Pit Table 55000 BTU Balcony Backyard Rattan Conversation Sets for Outdoor is also very comfortable. The furniture set has a fairly big size, with a 29.3” height that keeps your back relaxed. The corner chair measures 31.5”x31.5”, and the middle seat measures 27.5”x27.5”. The set includes four armless seats and two corner seats, and you can arrange the pieces according to your tastes and available backyard space.

Assembling the furniture set is needed, and it requires at least two people to complete the task. The set comes in multiple boxes, and assembly may take some time. However, RADIATA provides an installation video to help you with the procedure, and if you encounter any problems, such as missing or damaged accessories, their after-sales team will reply to you within 24 hours. The product is packed into multiple boxes, so they may be delivered at different times.

In conclusion, the RADIATA 7 Pieces PE Wicker Patio Furniture Set Sectional High Back Large Size Sofa Sets with Propane Fire Pit Table 55000 BTU Balcony Backyard Rattan Conversation Sets for Outdoor is a great choice for those who want to upgrade their outdoor space. With its stylish design, comfortable seating, and safe and controlled fire pit table, this furniture set is perfect for family gatherings, parties, or just relaxing outdoors. Assembly may take some time, but with the installation video and after-sales support from RADIATA, you can easily complete the task and enjoy your new furniture set.



