“Outdoor dining table” : Outdoor Rustic Rectangle Dining Table – Sunnydaze Meranti Wood 5-Foot with Teak Oil Finish, Perfect for Entertaining in Your Backyard, Deck, Patio, Front Porch or Poolside

Outdoor Entertaining Made Easy with Sunnydaze’s 5-Foot Rustic Rectangle Dining Table – Crafted from Meranti Wood with a Teak Oil Finish – Perfect for Backyard, Deck, Patio, Front Porch or Poolside Use



Price: $349.00

(as of Jun 07,2023 09:10:58 UTC – Details)





The Sunnydaze Meranti Wood 5-Foot Dining Table with Teak Oil Finish is the perfect addition to any outdoor space. Whether you’re hosting a summer barbecue, a dinner party, or just enjoying a quiet evening outdoors, this rustic table is sure to impress. Made from elegant yet durable meranti wood with a teak oil finish, this table is both stylish and functional. It provides enough space to comfortably seat six adults and features clean, contemporary lines that complement a variety of patio furniture and decor styles.

What sets the Sunnydaze Meranti Wood 5-Foot Dining Table apart from other outdoor tables is its stylish construction. The meranti wood used to make this table is known for its durability and resistance to the elements. It’s a dense, hardwood that is often used in boat building and outdoor furniture. The teak oil finish enhances the natural beauty of the wood while also protecting it from water damage, stains, and fading. This means that your table will look great for years to come, even with regular use.

At five feet long, this rectangular outdoor patio table provides enough space to comfortably seat six adults. The dimensions are 60 inches long, 35 inches wide, and 30 inches high. This means that you’ll have plenty of room to serve food, drinks, and enjoy conversation with your guests. It’s also a great size for smaller outdoor spaces, like a balcony or front porch, where you want to maximize seating without taking up too much room.

The contemporary design of this modern wood table is another reason why it’s such a great investment for your outdoor space. The clean lines and simple silhouette complement a variety of patio furniture and decor styles. Whether you prefer a modern, minimalist look or a more traditional, rustic aesthetic, this table will fit right in. You can pair it with brightly colored chairs for a pop of color, or keep it neutral with classic white or black seating.

One of the best things about the Sunnydaze Meranti Wood 5-Foot Dining Table is that it’s backed by a 1-year manufacturer warranty. This means that you can purchase with confidence, knowing that your investment is protected. If you encounter any issues with your table within the first year of ownership, you can reach out to Sunnydaze Decor for assistance. This level of customer service and support is rare in the outdoor furniture industry and is a testament to the quality of this product.

In conclusion, the Sunnydaze Meranti Wood 5-Foot Dining Table with Teak Oil Finish is a fantastic addition to any outdoor space. It’s stylish, functional, and durable, making it a great investment for years of outdoor entertaining and relaxation. With room for six adults and a contemporary design that complements a variety of patio furniture and decor styles, this table is sure to impress your guests and enhance your outdoor space. And with a 1-year manufacturer warranty, you can purchase with confidence, knowing that your investment is protected.



