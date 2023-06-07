“Outdoor Extension Cord” : “Outdoor Extension Cord SJTOW Oil Resistant – 100 Ft Heavy Duty 12/3 Cable with 3 Prong and Water Resistance, Ideal for Farm & Ranch – Owned by US Veteran”

Heavy Duty Outdoor Extension Cord – Iron Forge 100 Ft SJTOW Oil Resistant Cable with 3 Prong, Water Resistant Black Cord Ideal for Farm & Ranch Use – US Veteran Owned



Iron Forge Cable: The Heavy Duty Extension Cord You Need

Extension cords are essential tools for anyone who needs to power their outdoor equipment or indoor appliances. However, not all extension cords are created equal, and it’s important to choose one that can withstand the demands of your work. The Iron Forge Cable extension cord is a heavy-duty option that provides optimal performance and durability.

One of the standout features of the Iron Forge Cable extension cord is its heavy-duty strain relief. This design ensures that the cord can handle the wear and tear of everyday use, and it prevents the cord from becoming damaged over time. Additionally, the cord has a three-prong grounded plug, which ensures that it’s safe to use and minimizes the risk of electrical accidents.

Another key feature of the Iron Forge Cable extension cord is its reinforced blades. The blades on the male end of the cord are nickel-coated to provide corrosion resistance and reduced friction. This not only ensures that the cord lasts longer, but it also makes it easier to plug and unplug appliances. Additionally, the reinforced blades prevent the prongs from bending or breaking, which can be a common issue with cheaper extension cords.

The Iron Forge Cable extension cord is UL listed, which means that it meets all American safety standards. It’s a 12-gauge, 3-wired grounded plug, 100-foot long extension cord that can handle up to 15 amps, 125 volts, and 1875 watts. It also has a temperature range from -40°F to +140°F, which means that it’s suitable for use in a range of environments and conditions.

Iron Forge Cable is an American, veteran-owned company that stands behind its products. The company designs and quality-tests all of its products to ensure that they meet American safety standards, and it offers a satisfaction guarantee. If anything ever goes wrong with your purchase, Iron Forge Cable will replace it with a new item. The company also offers a lifetime replacement warranty, which means that you can trust that your extension cord will last for years to come.

In conclusion, the Iron Forge Cable extension cord is a heavy-duty option that provides optimal performance and durability. Its heavy-duty strain relief and reinforced blades ensure that it can handle the demands of everyday use, and its UL listing ensures that it meets American safety standards. Additionally, the fact that it’s made by an American, veteran-owned company with a satisfaction guarantee and lifetime replacement warranty makes it a great investment for anyone who needs a reliable extension cord.



