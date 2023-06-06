“Outdoor furniture set with fire pit” : Sophia & William’s Navy Blue 13 PCS Patio Furniture Set with 45-Inch Fire Pit Table and All-Weather Rattan Outdoor Sectional Sofa with Coffee Table and 50,000BTU Gas Fire Pit.

Sophia & William’s Navy Blue 13-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set with 45-Inch Fire Pit Table and All-Weather Rattan Patio Conversation Sectional Sofa, Coffee Table, and 50,000BTU Gas Fire Pit



Sophia & William 13 PCS Patio Outdoor Furniture Set with 45-Inch Fire Pit Table is the perfect addition to your outdoor space. The modular design of this high-density foam patio conversation set offers optimal comfort, making it an ideal choice for long hours of relaxing outdoors. The sofa cushions are made of selected outdoor upgrade using fabric – slub fabric, which is extremely durable and stain-resistant, resistant to fading from the sun (over 2000 hours) with a 1-year fade warranty, and does not deform easily. This makes it ideal for outdoor use, irrespective of the weather conditions.

Safety is a top priority for Sophia & William, and that’s why our propane fire pit table is CSA certified to ensure its reliability and safety. The fire bowl and burner are made of superior stainless steel, ensuring a longer working life. The 50,000BTU heat output is powered by propane fuel, providing stable and blue burning without ash or smoke. This makes it an excellent choice for outdoor gatherings, providing warmth and a cozy ambiance to any setting.

The outdoor furniture set offers a modular design, which means it’s possible to rearrange the patio sofa in different ways to suit your preferences and needs. This flexibility allows you to create your own stylish and comfortable furniture set, making it a great addition to any outdoor space. The wicker sectional is lightweight, making it easy to move around, and the seat clips help keep the sofa pieces from sliding apart. This makes it easy to set up and use, irrespective of the size of your outdoor space.

Sophia & William is an outdoor furniture leader with 20 years of experience, and our warehouses are located in every state. This patio furniture set will be delivered directly to you in six boxes from your nearest warehouse. Its perfect size can fit many people around for a bonfire in the patio, yard, lawn, or garden. We offer a 12-month quality assurance, and if there are missing parts or damaged pieces during shipment, please contact us for the replacements, which are at no charge as soon as possible. We’ll solve the problem immediately, ensuring that you have the best experience possible with our outdoor furniture set.

In conclusion, Sophia & William 13 PCS Patio Outdoor Furniture Set with 45-Inch Fire Pit Table is an excellent choice for anyone looking to upgrade their outdoor space. The modular design, high-density foam, and durable fabric ensure optimal comfort and longevity, making this furniture set a great investment. The CSA certified propane fire pit table adds warmth and ambiance to any setting, while the modular design allows for flexibility in arranging the furniture to suit your preferences. With our 12-month quality assurance and excellent customer support, you can be sure that you’re making a wise investment with Sophia & William.



