“Outdoor Patio Heater” : Portable Smart-Heat Outdoor Patio Heater with Propane and LPG, 38,500 BTU from Bromic Tungsten

Bromic Tungsten Portable Smart-Heat Outdoor Patio Heater – Propane/LPG, 38,500 BTU



Bromic Heating Tungsten Smart-Heat 38,500 BTU Propane Gas Freestanding Portable Patio Heater – BH0510001. BH0510001 + BH8280001 is a high-quality outdoor heating solution that is built to last. This freestanding patio heater is perfect for those who want to enjoy their outdoor space even in colder weather. With its powerful 38,500 BTU infrared directional standing Tungsten heating element, it can warm up to 200 square feet, which is twice the area of other portable dome, mushroom or tower style propane heaters.

Unlike the traditional dome or mushroom style portable patio heaters, the Bromic Tungsten Freestanding Portable Heater does not suffer from vertical heat loss. Most heaters heat the air around them, and as the hot air rises, the heater ends up heating the air above them instead of the people and space around them. The radiant heater element on the Bromic Tungsten Freestanding Portable Heater heats directionally, which means the heat is directed toward people and deep into open areas. This ensures that everyone in the area can feel the warmth and stay comfortable.

The Bromic Tungsten Freestanding Portable Heater is incredibly easy to use. With just a single push of a button, you can start the heater, and a control knob allows you to increase or decrease the heat output as needed. The tower style modular design allows for easy dis-assembly and storage in the off-season. This means that you can easily put it away when you’re not using it and bring it out again when you need it.

The high-performance mesh screen on the Bromic Tungsten Freestanding Portable Heater manipulates infrared energy, giving it wind resistance of up to 8 mph. This means that it can still work effectively even in windy conditions. Additionally, the patented flame failure and tilt safety technology ensures risk-free operation at all times. If the flame is blown out, the built-in regulator automatically disables the supply of gas. This ensures that the heater is safe to use, even if it is accidentally knocked over.

Overall, the Bromic Tungsten Freestanding Portable Heater is an excellent investment for anyone who wants to enjoy their outdoor space all year round. With its powerful heating element, easy-to-use controls, and exceptional safety features, it is the perfect solution for anyone who wants to stay warm and comfortable outside. So, if you’re looking for a high-quality outdoor heater that will last for years to come, the Bromic Tungsten Freestanding Portable Heater is definitely worth considering.



