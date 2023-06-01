“Outdoor propane griddle grill” : Gas Griddle Grill with Lid: 3-Burner Propane BBQ for Outdoor Cooking and Camping, Detachable Table Top Griddle with 33,000 BTU Output

Flat Top Gas Griddle Grill with Lid by Captiva Designs – 3-Burner Propane Flattop BBQ Grill for Outdoor Cooking Kitchen, Detachable Table Top Griddle for Camping & Tailgating – 33,000 BTU Output



Captiva Designs Flat Top Gas Griddle Grill with Lid, 3-Burner Propane Flattop BBQ Grill for Outdoor Cooking Kitchen, Can be Detached into Table Top Griddle for Camping & Tailgating, 33,000 BTU Output is a versatile and efficient cooking appliance that is perfect for outdoor cooking, camping, tailgating, and backyard parties. It features three parallel stainless steel burners that distribute heat evenly, ensuring that your food is cooked to perfection. The burners are controlled individually by every switch knob, which allows you to save more energy when cooking small meals.

Moreover, the griddle plate is made of 3mm cast iron, which is a traditional and classic plate for outdoor flat top propane grills. The plate is safe and non-toxic, with no chemical coating. It is important to season the griddle plate with oil before using any cast iron plate to promote your BBQ experience. The griddle plate is detachable, making it easy to clean and store when not in use.

One of the most convenient features of this grill is the slide-out grease cup, located in the lower left corner of the griddle plate. This makes it easy to clean food residue and waste oil, ensuring that your grill is always in top condition. You can enjoy your most BBQ time without worrying about cleaning up afterwards.

Captiva Designs takes customer service seriously and provides professional support both before and after your purchase of our griddle. If you have any issues or concerns, please feel free to contact us. Our team will solve your problem within 24 hours, ensuring that your investment is protected. With its parallel even heat burners, cast iron griddle plate, and slide-out grease cup, the Captiva Designs Flat Top Gas Griddle Grill with Lid is a must-have for anyone who loves outdoor cooking.

In conclusion, if you are looking for a versatile and efficient cooking appliance for outdoor cooking, camping, tailgating, and backyard parties, the Captiva Designs Flat Top Gas Griddle Grill with Lid, 3-Burner Propane Flattop BBQ Grill is the perfect choice. With its parallel even heat burners, 3mm cast iron griddle plate, and slide-out grease cup, this grill is easy to use, clean, and store. Plus, with Captiva Designs’ professional customer service, you can rest assured that your investment is protected. Get yours today and enjoy delicious BBQ meals with family and friends!



