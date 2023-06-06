“Outdoor Propane Patio Heater” : Slate Gray Commercial and Residential Outdoor Propane Patio Heater with Wheels – 46,000 BTU

Slate Gray Commercial & Residential Outdoor Propane Patio Heater with Wheels – Amazon Basics, 46,000 BTU



Price: $126.73

(as of Jun 06,2023 02:53:43 UTC – Details)





The Amazon Basics 46,000 BTU Outdoor Propane Patio Heater with Wheels is an excellent addition to any outdoor space. It is designed to provide powerful heat, making it ideal for commercial and residential use. The heater has a one-touch ignition button for quick start-ups, and wheels for easy maneuvering. It is also equipped with safety features such as a tilt safety auto-shut off valve, a water box for weighing down the base and wheel kit, and a chain to secure the tank.

One of the most significant advantages of the Amazon Basics 46,000 BTU Outdoor Propane Patio Heater with Wheels is its ease of use. The one-touch ignition button makes it easy to start up the heater quickly, so you don’t have to wait for it to heat up. The wheels make it easy to move the heater into place, so you can position it wherever you need it. This feature is especially useful if you want to move the heater around your patio or backyard, depending on where you want the heat to be concentrated.

In terms of heating power, the Amazon Basics 46,000 BTU Outdoor Propane Patio Heater with Wheels is a powerhouse. It can heat up to a nine-foot radius, making it perfect for large outdoor spaces. The adjustable temperature knob allows you to control the output, so you can adjust the heat according to your needs. This feature is particularly useful if you want to use the heater for longer periods, as you can turn it down once the temperature has reached a comfortable level.

The safety features of the Amazon Basics 46,000 BTU Outdoor Propane Patio Heater with Wheels are also noteworthy. The tilt safety auto-shut off valve ensures that the heater shuts off automatically if it is accidentally knocked over. This feature is particularly important if you have children or pets running around your outdoor space. The water box for weighing down the base and wheel kit adds extra stability to the heater, preventing it from tipping over. The chain included to secure the tank ensures that the propane tank remains in place, reducing the risk of accidents.

The Amazon Basics 46,000 BTU Outdoor Propane Patio Heater with Wheels is also designed to be durable. The powder-coated finish in Slate Gray provides lasting strength, ensuring that the heater can withstand the elements. The 20-pound liquid propane gas tank required to operate the heater is not included, but it is readily available at most hardware stores. The product dimensions of the heater are 32.1 x 32.1 x 91.3 inches (LxWxH), making it a substantial piece of equipment that can make a significant impact on your outdoor space.

In conclusion, the Amazon Basics 46,000 BTU Outdoor Propane Patio Heater with Wheels is an excellent investment for anyone who wants to enjoy their outdoor space all year round. It is easy to use and move, making it convenient for both commercial and residential use. The powerful heating capacity of the heater makes it an ideal choice for larger outdoor spaces, and the adjustable temperature knob allows you to control the heat output according to your needs. The safety features of the heater ensure that it is safe to use, and the durable exterior ensures that it can withstand the elements. All in all, this patio heater is an excellent investment that will keep you warm and cozy during cold nights.



