“Outdoor steel storage shed” : Anthracite Arrow Shed Elite Steel Storage Building with Lockable Gable Roof, 12′ x 14′ Outdoor Design

If you are in need of a reliable outdoor storage space, the Arrow Elite Outdoor Lockable Steel Storage Shed Building is an excellent option to consider. This 12’ x 14’ steel storage building is built with premium quality steel material to provide superior protection for your stored tools, gardening supplies, and lawn equipment. Constructed from Galvalume, an aluminum and zinc plated steel, the Arrow Elite Storage Shed is a long-lasting storage option for your property. This plated steel is highly anti-corrosive, ensuring that your items remain safe and secure for many years to come.

The Arrow Elite Shed is designed with a sleek and modern appearance in mind. The matte textured paint adds an elevated look to the material, making it a beautiful addition to your property. The squared wall panel design of this steel shed provides a contemporary style, while the tall gable roof adds to the overall aesthetic. The metal shed features tall 72\” vertical wall panels that allow for easy storage of larger items and provide more headroom. In addition, the gable vents provide increased air flow to the shed’s interior, making it an ideal space to store your items without the risk of damage from moisture.

Accessing your stored items is made easy with the Arrow Elite Shed. The reinforced and sturdy wide door allows easy access to the interior of your storage shed, while also allowing storage against the front wall. The shed entrance measures 88.00\” W x 69.77\” H, providing ample space to retrieve and store your items effortlessly. Protect your items from theft with the lockable swing shed door, which features a brushed nickel key lock handle. This added security feature gives you peace of mind, knowing that your items are safely stored away.

The Arrow Elite Shed comes ready to assemble with pre-cut and pre-drilled parts. Proudly manufactured in the USA with globally sourced material, the storage shed measures 168.7\” D x 101.6\” W x 146.9\” H with 164 sq. feet of storage space. The easy assembly process makes it a hassle-free experience to set up your new outdoor storage building. The durable steel shed is built to last, providing you with a reliable and functional storage space for many years to come.

In conclusion, the Arrow Elite Outdoor Lockable Steel Storage Shed Building is an excellent option for those in need of a reliable and functional outdoor storage space. The durable steel material ensures that your items remain safe and secure, while the sleek and modern design adds an elevated look to your property. The tall 72\” walls allow for easy storage of larger items and provide more headroom, while vented gables allow for increased air flow to the interior. The lockable swing shed door provides added security, and the easy assembly process makes it a hassle-free experience to set up your new storage shed.



