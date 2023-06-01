Outdoor storage box : “Grey Resin Deck Box for Outdoor Storage of Patio Furniture, Pool Accessories, and Toys – 30 Gallon Capacity”

Grey Keter City Resin Deck Box – Ideal for Storing Patio Furniture, Pool Accessories, and Outdoor Toys – 30 Gallon Capacity



Price: $59.99 - $51.98

(as of Jun 01,2023 05:00:53 UTC – Details)





If you’re someone who is always struggling to find enough storage space in your home, the City Box might just be the solution you need. This resin box provides ample storage space to keep things organized outside your home. Whether you need a place to store pool supplies, cushions, or other outdoor accessories, the City Box can help you keep everything neat and tidy.

One of the best things about this storage solution is that it doesn’t just offer storage space – it also doubles as extra seating for enjoying the outdoors. With a weight capacity of 220 lbs, it’s sturdy enough to comfortably seat one adult. You can use it as a bench to sit on while you read a book or enjoy a cup of coffee, or even as a side table or patio table. Its elegant natural wood design and finish make it easy to fit in with any outdoor decor, and its sturdy construction ensures that it will last for years to come.

In addition to being a great storage solution and seating option, the City Box is also incredibly easy to assemble and maintain. You don’t need any extra tools to put it together, and once it’s assembled, you won’t have to worry about painting or treating it – the UV-protected resin never needs painting, and the rugged all-weather outdoor furniture resin construction will not warp, dent, rust, or peel. The ventilated interior also helps to keep your belongings safe and dry, even in wet conditions.

Overall, the City Box is an ideal option for anyone who needs a little extra storage space outside their home. Its durable construction and versatile design make it a great choice for storing a wide range of outdoor accessories, and its comfortable seating option makes it the perfect place to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Whether you’re looking for a place to store pool supplies, kids’ toys, or extra cushions, the City Box is a practical and stylish solution that can help you keep everything organized and within reach.

In conclusion, if you’re tired of constantly cluttered spaces and need a storage solution that can help you keep things organized, the City Box is definitely worth considering. Its sturdy construction, ample storage space, and comfortable seating option make it a great choice for anyone who wants to make the most of their outdoor living space. So why wait? Order your City Box today and start enjoying a clutter-free, organized outdoor space!



